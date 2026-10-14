Watercolour for Beginners Issue 1

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Watercolour for Beginners Issue 1

Materials, techniques and step-by-step projects 

Watercolour is one of the most popular and approachable ways to start painting, and this 100-page bookazine gives beginners everything they need to get started with confidence. It begins with the essentials, from choosing paints, brushes and paper to mastering the basic techniques every watercolour artist needs. The second part puts those skills into practice with a varied collection of step-by-step projects, guiding readers from a blank sheet of paper to a finished painting. Packed with practical advice, clear demonstrations and inspiring projects to try, Watercolour for Beginners is an accessible, hands-on guide for complete beginners and anyone rediscovering the pleasure of painting. 

100 Pages

On-sale 11th November 2026

Please note that bookazine front cover will differ to the one shown on this webpage