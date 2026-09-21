VXR - The Ultimate Guide

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Performance Vauxhall Magazine Presents

VXR

The Ultimate Guide

VXR has been Vauxhall’s performance brand for many years and covers many of the British car maker’s popular models, but also some special, more bespoke products. From the publishers of Performance Vauxhall magazine, VXR The Ultimate Guide seeks to highlight the world’s best examples to wear this coveted badge. From a modified pocket rocket in the form of a Vauxhall Corsa, to a brutish V8-powered Monaro special to the lightweight, Lotus inspired VX220, this 100-page A4 publication covers the very best modern sporting Vauxhalls on the scene today.