VolksWorld Logo Grey Hoodie

Product
£45.00

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Grey Hoodie with embroidered logo left chest

Wherever the fun is heating up, you'll find the comfort of this soft, moisture-managing DryBlendó fleece hooded sweatshirt. The unique mix of smooth, strong cotton and sweat-wicking polyester gives you the plush warmth you crave plus a fresher, drier feel that's tailor-made for weekends, workouts, whenever. Durable and substantial, the fabric has the heft and consistent face ideal for embroidery and all forms of printing.

Features:
Preshrunk fleece knit
Moisture-wicking properties
Pouch pocket

Fabric - 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
Weight - 325gsm


SizeSMLXL2XL
Chest to fit (inches)34-3638-4042-4446-4850-52
Half chest (cm)5156616671
Body length (cm)68.57173.57678.5
Sleeve Center Back (cm)8587.59092.595
Tolerance +/-2.54cm





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