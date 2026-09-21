Vintage Roadscence Archive :Volume 17 - Austin & Morris

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Vintage Roadscene Archive is a series of one-off publications taking a comprehensive look at key aspects of road transport history from lorry manufacturers, operators and industries. These publications are featured in a largely pictorial presentation, using the resources of well-known photographic archives, backed up by the memories of enthusiasts and industry professionals who were there at the time. Vintage Roadscene Archive provides an unrivalled wealth of information and period pictures go to make up an ongoing series which will build into a library of interest to all transport enthusiasts. With each issue you can be assured of interesting and informative reading, enhanced with top-quality pictures of various aspects in road haulage. This issue features vehicles produced by Austin and Morris and the history of the British Motor Corporation. Inside the 100-pages there are press office photographs, period sales literature and trade press advertisements from the archives.