VanLife Fest 2026 Hoodie - Grey

Product
£15.00

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Back for 2026!

Excellent quality 100% heavy cotton hoody. Original VanLife Fest design printed centrally using four colours on a grey garment.

Gildan garment, 203g/ m² to provide a heavy weight and soft feel.

Ribbed collar with Elastane.

Unisex.

Available in sizes S-2XL