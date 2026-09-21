VanLife Fest 2025 Hoodie

Product
£30.00

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Excellent quality 100% heavy cotton hoody. Original VanLife Fest design printed centrally using four colours on a grey garment.

Gildan garment, 203g/ m² to provide a heavy weight and soft feel.

Ribbed collar with Elastane.

Unisex, available in grey or black.

Available in sizes S-2XL