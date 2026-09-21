VanLife Fest 2024 Lanyard (Collect at Show)

Product
£5.00

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Please Note - The VanLife Lanyard can only be collected at VanLife Fest - pre-order now to ensure yours.


Introducing our exclusive VanLife Fest 2024 Lanyard, the perfect accessory for adventure seekers and festival enthusiasts alike! Crafted with durable materials and vibrant colours, our lanyard not only keeps your essentials close at hand but also adds a touch of style to your festival experience.