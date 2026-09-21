Bookazine: US Supersonic Bomber Projects 2

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US Supersonic Bomber Projects 2


 The threat posed by the Soviet Union throughout the postwar period coincided with an explosion of innovation and can-do attitude among America's aircraft manufacturers. Challenging requirements and experimentation resulted in a huge variety of designs for aircraft powered by nuclear reaction, aircraft capable of flying faster than Mach 5, advanced bombers able to land and take-off from the surface of the ocean, VTOL fighters and bombers, and many others. Aerospace engineer Scott Lowther collects some of the most radical and beyond-the-state-of-the-art 'secret projects' in this - the second volume of his US projects series.

 

 

 