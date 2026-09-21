US Marines Today

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Marking the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, US Marines Today is a powerful tribute to 'America’s Finest'. This special edition explores the Corps’ legendary history - from Iwo Jima and Fallujah to modern global deployments. Discover gripping stories of bravery, the meaning behind the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, and how Marines are trained to be “The Few, The Proud.” A must-read for patriots, military history fans, and anyone inspired by Semper Fidelis.