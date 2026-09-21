Bookazine: US Jet Fighters in Foreign Service

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US Jet Fighters in Foreign Service


 Since the Second World War, American aircraft companies have built thousands of aircraft not just for the USAF, US Navy and US Marine Corps, but also for America's friends and allies. For example, 4500 F-16s have been sold abroad, with the type being operated by 25 different foreign countries, The F/A-18 has been sold to seven countries and the F-15 to five. The F-35 currently as 14 customers. In service around the world, these aircraft have worn some spectacular camouflage schemes and markings - 150 examples of which are showcased in this publication by aviation artist JP Vieira