US Aviation Secret Projects Issue 6 - Stealth Fighters

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US Aviation Secret Projects Issue 6 explores the hidden history of America’s stealth fighter programmes, tracing the evolution of low-observable combat aircraft from early radar-reduction concepts to the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. Packed with detailed scale drawings and technical analysis, it examines Lockheed, Northrop, Boeing, Rockwell, McDonnell Douglas and General Dynamics proposals, including abandoned ATF and JSF contenders, experimental stealth designs and advanced concepts that never progressed beyond the drawing board