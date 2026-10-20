US Aviation Secret Projects Issue 2 - B 52 Stratofortress

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This issue explores the evolution of one of the world’s most iconic aircraft – the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress. From its early piston-driven concepts and experimental derivatives to visionary nuclear and supersonic proposals, this bookazine charts every phase of the bomber’s design history. Featuring original drawings, unseen archive material and detailed commentary, it’s an essential guide to America’s enduring strategic giant.