US Aviation Secret Projects Issue 1 - Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird

One of the world’s most extreme and enigmatic aircraft, the SR-71 Blackbird is the ultimate evolution of a long line of highly classified projects which first coalesced in the form of the CIA’s A-12 reconnaissance platform. From there, Lockheed’s secretive Skunk Works team developed the design to fulfil a multitude of different roles – including interceptor, bomber, drone mothership, satellite launcher and flying wind tunnel. The most famous A-12 derivative was the USAF’s SR-71 Blackbird strategic reconnaissance aircraft. This incredible Mach 3+ machine would serve from 1966 up to 1999 (with NASA), including operations during the Vietnam War and over Europe during some of the Cold War’s darkest days. And throughout that period plans were drawn and redrawn to utilize the unique Lockheed design for other purposes – though few came to fruition. In this fully-illustrated publication, American aerospace engineer and aircraft development specialist Scott Lowther looks in detail at the vast range of different variants and configurations proposed for this remarkable family of high-speed high-altitude jets.
The most famous A-12 derivative was the USAF’s SR-71 Blackbird strategic reconnaissance aircraft. This incredible Mach 3+ machine would serve from 1966 up to 1999 (with NASA), including operations during the Vietnam War and over Europe during some of the Cold War’s darkest days. And throughout that period plans were drawn and redrawn to utilize the unique Lockheed design for other purposes – though few came to fruition.
In this fully-illustrated publication, American aerospace engineer and aircraft development specialist Scott Lowther looks in detail at the vast range of different variants and configurations proposed for this remarkable family of high-speed high-altitude jets.
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