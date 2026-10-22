United States Air Force Annual 2027

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Pre-order your copy today, on-sale 11th December 2026

The United States Air Force enters its 80th year facing some of the greatest challenges in its history. Yet with highly trained personnel, formidable combat experience and some of the world’s most advanced aircraft, it stands ready to meet them head-on.

From the combat operations of Epic Fury and Absolute Resolve to preparations for a potential high-intensity conflict in the Indo-Pacific, United States Air Force Annual 2027 looks at how operational experience, new technology and evolving threats are reshaping the USAF for the future.

Discover the latest developments in the B-21 Raider, F-47 next-generation fighter and FQ-42 and FQ-44 Collaborative Combat Aircraft programmes, alongside detailed coverage of the F-35A, F-15EX Eagle II, the continuing transformation of the veteran B-52 and the unexpected reprieve of the legendary A-10 Thunderbolt II. The 116-page annual also explores the arrival of the EA-37B Compass Call and MH-139A Grey Wolf, the evolution of the KC-46A tanker fleet, and progress with the T-7A Red Hawk trainer and Sentinel missile programmes.

United States Air Force Annual 2027 combines authoritative analysis with spectacular photography to reveal a service balancing the demands of today with a generational transformation that will shape American air power for decades to come. 