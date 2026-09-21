Ultimate Genre Guide - Shoegaze

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£8.99

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Celebrating the 30th anniversary of My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless album, we present Uncut’s Ultimate Genre Guide to Shoegaze. Includes new reviews and classic archive interviews with Cocteaus, Spacemen 3, MBV, JAMC, Lush, Slowdive, Ride and more. Celebrate yourselves!

This item will be published on the 15 September 2021 and any pre-orders will be despatched after this date. For UK orders please allow up to 5 working days, up to 8 working days for European orders and up to 10 working days for international orders.