Uncut Special - The Ultimate Companion to Ziggy Stardust

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£8.99

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The Ultimate Companion to Ziggy Stardust is an in-depth look at David Bowie’s most revolutionary creation. Celebrating 50 years since Bowie unveiled Ziggy in February 1972, this 124-page publication features a gripping new telling of Ziggy’s rise and fall, new writing on Bowie’s five albums of the period, and a sequence of insightful, funny (and seldom-seen) archive interviews.

This item will be published on the 26 January 2022 and any pre-orders will be despatched after this date. For UK orders please allow up to 5 working days, up to 8 working days for European orders and up to 10 working days for international orders.