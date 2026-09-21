Uncut Special - The Ultimate Companion to Pink Floyd Live

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£8.99

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Celebrating the unbelievable 50 years since Dark Side Of The Moon was first heard by an audience, we present our latest Special: the Ultimate Companion to Pink Floyd Live. Includes: massed gadgets, flying pigs, and new insights into how the band made their greatest music.

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