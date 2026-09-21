UNCUT Printed Logo T-Shirt

Product
£19.99

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UNCUT Printed Logo T-Shirt

This 100%* cotton t-shirt is an unusually hearty 185gsm** for substantial softness that appeals to all. The fabric is pre-washed so it starts out fitting great and stays that way.

Features:
100% cotton pre-shrunk jersey knit
Seamless twin needle 7/8" collar
Taped neck and shoulders
Twin needle sleeve and bottom hems
Quarter turned to eliminate centre crease
WRAP accredited
Fabric – White & Black: 100% Cotton. Graphite Heather: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
Weight - White 175gsm, Colours 185gsm

*Black and white t-shirt only
**Coloured t-shirt only

SizeSMLXL2XL3XL
Half chest (cm)45.55156616671
Body length (cm)7173.57678.581.584
Sleeve length - cenre back (cm)38.54245.549.553.557