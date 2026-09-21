Uncut Magazine Vinyl Record - Sounds of The New West

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£29.99

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Introducing Sounds Of The New West

Avinyl companion to Uncut's beloved CD series - which has been made to mark our 25th anniversary.

For this bespoke, highly collectable double album, we've gathered together 18 of the finest tracks from the five existing Sounds Of The New West compilations - including songs from veteran favourites like Lambchop, The Handsome Family and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy alongside relative upstarts such as Courtney Marie Andrews, Frazey Ford and Joan Shelley.

This edition is strictly limited to 1,000 copies. The album is housed in a beautifully designed gatefold sleeve, while the records come in two striking colours: LP 1 is pressed on Purple Rain vinyl while LP 2 is pressed on Blue Suede Shoes vinyl.

SIDE A
Lambchop - The Saturday Option
Courtney Marie Andrews - How Quickly Your Heart Mends
Alejandro Escovedo - Wave
Bonny Light Horseman - The Roving

SIDE B
Calexico - Ballad Of Cable Hogue
Margo Price - Desperate & Depressed
The Handsome Family - So Much Wine
Joan Shelley - Cost Of The Cold
Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Apocalypse, No!

SIDE C
Drive-By Truckers - Armageddon's Back In Town
Silver Jews - How To Rent A Room
Frazey Ford - Saturday Fields (Acoustic)
Giant Sand - Raw
Papa M - Beloved Woman

SIDE D
Freakwater - Lorraine
Jeremy Ivey - Diamonds Back To Coal
Lift To Experience - To Guard And To Guide You
Jason Isbell - To A Band That I Loved