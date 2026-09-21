Ultimate Music Guide - Bob Dylan Deluxe Edition Bookazine

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£14.99

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This Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Dylan is available in a limited-edition hardback book, with a print run of just 300 copies. Each book is individually numbered, click here to find out more.

The Deluxe 172-page edition. All 40 studio albums reviewed in depth. Major interviews with the British press rediscovered.  The full rough and rowdy story with 8 page timeline!