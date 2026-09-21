Ultimate Music Guide - Patti Smith

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Discover the fearless artistry of Patti Smith with this comprehensive guide to her extraordinary career. From her groundbreaking 1975 debut Horses to later triumphs like Gone Again and Banga, every album is reviewed in depth. Classic interviews chart her journey as poet, punk pioneer, activist and icon, while rare features and live reports capture her enduring influence on music and culture. A definitive celebration of a singular voice who redefined rock’s possibilities.