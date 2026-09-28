Uncut Greats Issue 9

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Uncut Greats Issue 9 - On-sale 25th September 2026

The latest Uncut Greats is dedicated to Bruce Springsteen. Alongside a new telling of Bruce’s story, we’ve ranked and reviewed his top 20 albums, and filed our extensive report from Bruce’s New Jersey home. We’ve rated an undervalued area of Bruce’s output – his best singles – and rolled deep with the E Street Band live in 2023. Enjoy!