UNCUT Embroidered Logo Tote Bag

Product
£16.99

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UNCUT Embroided Logo Tote Bag

This quality tote serves as the perfect shopping companion, uniquely combined with your favourite magazine brand.

Features:
Premium cotton for enhanced durability
Can be carried by hand or over the shoulder
Handle length - 67cm
Fabric - 100% Organic cotton
Weight - 94g