Ultimate Music Guide - The Beatles Limited Edition Hardback Book (Blue Cover)

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£24.99

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Presenting The Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles in a limited-edition hardback book! With a print run of just 400 copies, each book will have a limited-edition numbered icon on the endpaper.

Every album reviewed in depth, including the latest remixes/remasters

Classic archive interviews

8-page foldout Miscellany timeline

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Store-exclusive hardback edition, with only 400 published, each edition idvidually numbered.