Ultimate Rig Deal Bundle - Latest Magazine + Ultimate Rig Guide + Mainline Wafters

Product
£9.99

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PRODUCT DETAILS

Deal includes:

A copy of The Ultimate Rig Guide. 148-pages covering every rig ever publicised, in a clear ‘what, why, when and how’ format, along with easy-to-follow, step-by-step rig tying instructions.

A copy of the latest edition of CARPology magazine.

A tub of Mainline Hook Baits (Wafters or Pop-ups)