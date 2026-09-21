Ultimate Record Collection: The 500 Greatest Albums of the 1980s

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This Ultimate Record Collection reviews and ranks the 500 Greatest Albums of the 1980s, as voted for by Uncut’s team of experts. Telling the story of the decade through its greatest records, the issue also includes classic interview encounters with Kate Bush, Nick Cave and The Smiths. Plus: how Hugh Padgham invented the gated drum sound and Robert Forster kept the 1960s alive in the MTV era.