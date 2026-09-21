Ultimate Record Collection: The 500 Greatest Albums of the 1970s

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Presenting our definitive guide to the best albums of the 1970s – as voted for by Uncut’s team of experts. From reggae to German rock, and classic releases by rock legends, it’s a collection containing firm favourites, some big surprises – and a wealth of unforgettable music. Includes… 500 albums reviewed and ranked! Making records in the 1970s: in the studio with David Bowie, Supertramp and more! A 1972 audience with Mick Jagger