Ultimate Record Collection - Sleaford Mods

Product
£9.99

More Information

With the band now beginning a worldwide tour, we present the Ultimate Record Collection: Sleaford Mods. A new and updated version of our Curated Edition from 2021, Andrew and Jason tell us about their life in music: influences, favourite gigs – and of course, the story of all of their own albums. As you’ll read, theirs is quite a story. It took about 15 years for Sleaford Mods to go from sofa-surfing solo project founded on uncleared samples and limited-run CD-Rs to being a principled duo with albums in the charts. Back then, Jason had a eureka moment when “the formula” for Sleaford Mods – looping a piece of music and then shouting over it – came to him, and since then he’s been driven by a conviction to make it work.