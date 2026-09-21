Ultimate Record Collection: 200 Greatest Heavy Rock Albums

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Discover the definitive guide to the 200 Greatest Heavy Rock Albums. From the genre’s thunderous origins through its stadium-filling glory years to modern innovators pushing the boundaries, every era is explored in depth. Packed with classic interviews, revealing features and detailed reviews, this special edition celebrates the riffs, power and energy that have made heavy rock one of the most exciting and enduring forms of music.