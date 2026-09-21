Ultimate Record Collection: 200 Greatest Goth Albums

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The latest Ultimate Record Collection: The 200 Greatest Goth Albums of All Time…Ranked!

200 classic goth/goth-adjacent albums as voted for by Uncut’s backcombed experts!

Classic archive features shed light on the darkness!

Exclusive intro interview with All About Eve’s Julianne Regan and her “Impeccable goth credentials”!