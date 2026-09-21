Ultimate Record Collection - The 200 Greatest Glam Rock Records

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Ten years almost to the day since the passing of David Bowie, we present a magazine celebrating the genre where he first made his mark: Glam. Glam was a place for classic music: magical singles, weird novelty rock and also classic artist albums. From Bowie to Bolan, Roxy, Queen, Lou Reed and beyond, we’ve ranked them all for you here.