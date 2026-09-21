Ultimate Record Collection - The 500 Greatest Albums of the 1960s - Expanded Edition!

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From The Beatles to The Velvet Underground, this expanded 148-page edition of The Ultimate Record Collection: 500 Greatest Albums of the 1960s revisits the decade that defined modern music. Featuring new writing from Uncut’s expert team, it includes archival interviews with icons like Bob Dylan, The Doors, John Coltrane and The Beach Boys, plus insights into the records that shaped rock, pop, jazz and soul for generations to come.