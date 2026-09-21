Ultimate Music Guide - The Velvet Underground

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UNCUT | ULTIMATE MUSIC GUIDE: THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

As their definitive career documentary airs, we present The Ultimate Music Guide to The Velvet Underground. Covering the legendary albums, to the reunion and their enduring legacy. Also features writing by Jonathan Richman, and in-depth coverage of legendary work by Nico and John Cale. “I’ll be your mirror/Reflect what you are, in case you don’t know…”