Ultimate Music Guide - Van Morrison

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UNCUT | ULTIMATE MUSIC GUIDE: VAN MORRISON

As the man rides a new wave of creativity, and returns to playing live, we present the deluxe, updated Ultimate Music Guide to Van Morrison. In-depth writing on (and revealing interviews from) all eras of Van’s work: from Them, to Latest Record Project, via Astral Weeks, Moondance and Common One. “Let your soul and spirit fly…”