Ultimate Music Guide - The Specials

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Ultimate Music Guide – The Specials

The Specials With a new album out, on the 40th anniversary of their classic single “Ghost Town”, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to The Specials. From the 2Tone tour to Encore and beyond, via Fun Boy 3, Colourfield and Special AKA, your definitive guide to an incendiary political band. “Stop your messing around/Better think of your future…”