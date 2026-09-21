Ultimate Music Guide - Depeche Mode - The Deluxe Edition

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As the band present their first shows without founder member Andy Fletcher, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Depeche Mode. Classic archive interviews. Every album reviewed in-depth, from Speak and Spell to Memento Mori. It’s the band’s journey from synthpop to groundbreaking electronica; from Basildon to the world. 