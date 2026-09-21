Ultimate Music Guide - Television

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The Ultimate Music Guide to Television – one of the most revered bands of all time.  After the recent passing of Tom Verlaine, we take the opportunity to celebrate the majesty of Television. Includes classic interviews and reviews of every Television and solo album, as well as work by Richard Hell & The Voidoids, and The Heartbreakers.
Includes… Classic interviews Every album, in-depth Richard Hell’s views on why death doesn’t exist