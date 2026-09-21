Ultimate Music Guide - Talking Heads

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UNCUT | ULTIMATE MUSIC GUIDE: TALKING HEADS

Once in a lifetime…Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the full-on panglobal funk orchestrations of (i)Stop Making Sense(i), via solo records, the Tom Tom Club, suits large and small. As David Byrne writes in his exclusive foreword: “the chance to be disruptive and possibly revolutionary was an irresistible lure…”