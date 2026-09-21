Ultimate Music Guide - Steely Dan - The Second Arrangement Deluxe Edition

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£11.99

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This Ultimate Music Guide is available in a limited edition hardback book, with a print run of just 300 copies. Each book is individually numbered, click here to find out more.

The deluxe, painstakingly remixed and remastered deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to Steely DanYour indispensable guide to the band with two brains, with every release reviewed, and their finest interviews selected from our archives. Now including our guide to the essential Steely deep cuts, an interview with Aja mix engineer Elliot Scheiner and a feature getting the lowdown from Steely Dan 2023 as they prepare to go on the road with the Eagles.
Plus! In the room recording “The Second Arrangement”: “I have good news and bad news…”