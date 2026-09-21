Ultimate Music Guide - Rod Stewart

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£9.99

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This Ultimate Music Guide to Rod Stewart & The Faces is also available in a limited-edition hardback book, with a print run of just 300 copies. Each book is individually numbered, click here to find out more.

Never a dull moment! Ultimate Music Guide to Rod Stewart and the magnificent Faces.

124 pages of every classic Faces and Rod Stewart album reviewed in depth.

“We spend more money in the boozer than in the studio” …and other interview hijinks.

Includes Rod thoughts from Jeremy Deller and Kenney Jones.