Ultimate Music Guide - Prince

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Celebrate the genius of Prince with this definitive guide to his prolific career. From his early breakthroughs with 1999 and Purple Rain to boundary-pushing works like Sign O’ The Times, The Black Album and beyond, every album is explored in depth. Classic interviews and features reveal his restless creativity, innovation and controversy, while rare insights cover his collaborations, live performances and enduring influence. A true tribute to one of music’s greatest visionaries.