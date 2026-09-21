Ultimate Music Guide - PJ Harvey - 30th Anniversary Edition

Product
£10.99

More Information

UNCUT | ULTIMATE MUSIC GUIDE: PJ HARVEY

Meet ze monsta! Presenting the definitive, deluxe 148-page guide to PJ Harvey, from Dry and Dorset to Afghanistan and The Hope Six Demolition Project. All the albums, reviewed. The best archive interviews, rediscovered. The new demos, considered and admired at length.