Ultimate Music Guide - PJ Harvey - Collectors Edition

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Discover the fearless evolution of PJ Harvey with this comprehensive guide to her career. From the raw power of Dry and Rid of Me to the Mercury Prize-winning Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea and the acclaimed Let England Shake and The Hope Six Demolition Project, every album is reviewed in depth. Classic interviews and features trace her journey as songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and innovator, offering rare insight into one of rock’s most uncompromising artists.