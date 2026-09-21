Ultimate Music Guide - Pink Floyd Definitive Edition

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£14.99

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This Ultimate Music Guide to Pink Floyd is also available in a limited-edition hardback book, with a print run of just 400 copies. Each book is individually numbered, click here to find out more.

Shine on! Celebrate 60 years of Pink Floyd with our new, updated 172-page Definitive Edition Ultimate Music Guide. Classic interviews. In-depth writing on every album. Textbook English desperation. Plus! A new eight-page foldout Miscellany timeline.