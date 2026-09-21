Ultimate Music Guide - Lou Reed

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Celebrate the uncompromising artistry of Lou Reed with this definitive guide to his work. From his groundbreaking years with The Velvet Underground through solo classics like Transformer, Berlin and New York, every album is reviewed in depth. Classic interviews capture his sharp wit and restless spirit, while rare features and live reports trace his journey as poet, provocateur and pioneer. A vital portrait of the artist who redefined rock with candour, controversy and lasting influence.