Ultimate Music Guide - Elvis Costello

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UNCUT | ULTIMATE MUSIC GUIDE: ELVIS COSTELLO

As he prepares to head out on tour for a fine new album, we celebrate the incredible 40+ year career of Elvis Costello. The savage lyricism. The wiry rock ‘n’ roll. The dalliances with classical music, soul and jazz. All here: in our 148 page, fully-updated deluxe Ultimate Music Guide.