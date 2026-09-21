Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

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Celebrating 50 years of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers we present the deluxe, 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to Tom Petty. In one of the new additions to the magazine, Mike Campbell (for 30 years Petty’s lieutenant, both with the Heartbreakers and in his solo work) looks back on the Petty he knew, one year on from his passing. He recalls for us Petty at his final show: “His face was beaming. I remember thinking, ‘This guy loves what he’s doing, and he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than where he is right now, playing with the band in front of these people.’”