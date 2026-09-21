UMG DELUXE - Joy Division & New Order

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£11.99

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The Uncut Ultimate Music Guide – Joy Division / New Order tells the remarkable story of two of the most influential British bands of all time. From Joy Division’s stark post-punk legacy to New Order’s pioneering fusion of rock and electronics, it features classic archive interviews, in-depth new writing, and expert reviews of every album — charting their evolution from Manchester’s darkness to international acclaim.