Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition - Oasis BLUE

Product
£10.99

More Information

Chill out, the goods have arrived!

With Definitely Maybe celebrating its 25th anniversary, we present the deluxe updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Oasis. This supernova edition includes the band’s most outrageous interviews, new writing on Liam and Noel solo, last words from Liam – and his life in pictures.

Mega!