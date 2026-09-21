Ultimate Music Guide: Definitive Edition - QUEEN

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£14.99

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This 172-page Definitive Edition Ultimate Music Guide to Queen is also available in a limited-edition hardback book, with a print run of just 400 copies. Each book is individually numbered, click here to find out more.

Rhapsodic 8-page foldout timeline chronicling the six ages of Queen, from early days to afterlife! Classic interviews! Every album in full! New interview with Adam Lambert on the joys of fronting the band! The band on their Top 30 greatest songs…And that’s before we get to our special new intro by Brian May.